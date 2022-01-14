ACS South Punjab arranges farewell for secretaries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS) Saqib Zafar, organized a farewell in honor of the administrative Secretaries who were transferred from South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab (ACS) Saqib Zafar, organized a farewell in honor of the administrative Secretaries who were transferred from South Punjab Secretariat.

Rana Rizwan Qadeer Dr. Zeeshan Hanif and Usman Munir are among the secretaries who were transferred.

The function was also attended by administrative secretaries of all the departments of South Punjab, Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

The ACS South Punjab In his address paid homage to the services of the transferred officers and said that the they played a vital role in establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

Mr Zafar stated that he was proud of his pioneer team adding that the secretariat was progressing day by day.

He expressed best wishes for the officers and welcomed the new officers.

The transferred officers thanked the ACS for the dignified farewell ceremony and highly appreciated his professionalism.