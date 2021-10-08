ACS South Punjab chairs meeting to review progress of development schemes

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Thursday said that all development schemes should be completed on time and measures should be taken to improve governance and to control overpricing and hoarding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar Thursday said that all development schemes should be completed on time and measures should be taken to improve governance and to control overpricing and hoarding.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Secretary school education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar Mahar, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Oteel, Secretary South Punjab Planning and Development Syed Shoaib Iqbal, Secretary South Punjab Livestock Aftab Pirzada, Secretary Services South Punjab Noshin Malik, Secretary South Punjab Forests Sarfraz Magsi, Secretary board of Revenue South Punjab Zaheer Abbas Malik, Secretary South Punjab irrigation Amir Khattak, Additional Secretary Coordination South Punjab Rizwan Qadeer and officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia gave briefings on the steps taken by divisional and district administrations.

It was informed in the meeting that work was started on 186 development schemes in Bahawalpur district under Annual Development Program 2021-22 at an estimated cost of more than Rs. 15.755 billion. Under District Development Package 2021-22, work has been started on 144 development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs.

12.398 billion.

Under Community Development Program Phase III, construction work has been started on 82 development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs. 799 million.

It was also informed in the meeting that under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP-I), work has been started on 263 development schemes with an estimated cost of over Rs. 468 million and 254 development schemes have been completed so far.

Similarly, 204 development schemes have been launched under the Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP-II) at an estimated cost of over Rs. 449 million and 173 development schemes have been completed while under the Sustainable Development Goals Program (SAP-II) III) 275 development schemes were started in the district with an estimated cost of over Rs. 429 million and so far 9 schemes have been completed. Administrative officers are regularly monitoring the auction activities in the vegetable and fruit market and price control magistrates are active in the field. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that between September 1 and September 30, the price control magistrates visited 35647 shops, carts, markets and other business centers to check the prices of food items.

A fine of Rs. 398,3700 was imposed on the spot for the violations. FIRs were registered against 208 vendors in the concerned police stations and 809 persons were arrested. The situation of coronavirus, anti-polio and dengue prevention measures were also discussed in the meeting