ACS South Punjab condoles death of G.M Sikandar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has expressed

deep sorrow over the demise of G M Sikander, former Punjab chief secretary.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Fuad Hashim Rabbani described G.M. Sikander

as an exemplary officer and a true gentleman. He remarked that his loss was profoundly

felt by all who knew him, emphasizing that G.M. Sikander was the embodiment of positivity,

courtesy, and kindness. Known for his helpful nature, unwavering support, and ever-smiling

demeanor, he left an indelible mark on colleagues and the administrative community alike.

"The death of G.M. Sikander is an immense loss to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)

fraternity and the nation as a whole. No words can truly do justice to his legacy or replace

the void left by his departure," Rabbani stated.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant him the highest ranks in Jannah and give strength

to his family and colleagues to endure this great loss.