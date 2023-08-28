Open Menu

ACS South Punjab Congratulates Arshad Nadeem Over Getting Silver Medal In World Athletics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 03:41 PM

ACS South Punjab congratulates Arshad Nadeem over getting silver medal in World Athletics

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R), Saqib Zafar, has congratulated Arshad Nadeem on his landmark success in the javelin throw during World Athletics Championship.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the ACS South Punjab said that Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud by winning the silver medal in the World Athletics.

Saqib Zafar said that Arshad Nadeem has made a new history by best throw of 87.82 meters and the people of South Punjab and Pakistan are proud of the son of Mian Channu.

He further said that Arshad Nadeem had already got gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. He expressed his best wishes and prayers for Arshad Nadeem in his journey of success.

