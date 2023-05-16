UrduPoint.com

ACS South Punjab Directs Digitalization Of Central Library Bahawalpur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ACS South Punjab directs digitalization of Central Library Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Information Technology board would digitally secure the rare books and old newspapers in the Central Library Bahawalpur for coming generations to benefit from them.

Apart from rare books and newspapers published before the partition, 150,000 books are also part of the Central Library.

In this regard, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Rtd) Saqib Zafar visited Central Library Bahawalpur and Chief Librarian Rana Javed Iqbal was also present with him.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab said that the libraries represent living nations.

He said that Central Library has centuries-old intellectual and academic assets, which will be digitalized.

Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said that funds will be allocated for the project in the coming budget. Chief Librarian in his briefing told that the library has more than 150,000 books.

He said the collection of books published before the creation of Pakistan is also part of the library. Chief Liberian said Central Library Bahawalpur was established in 1924 and to date, countless students and PhD scholars have benefited from the library.

