ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani has announced to plant record trees in the Monsoon reforestation campaign to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

He has demanded a mega plan for extensive afforestation in every district of Southern Punjab from the Secretary Forests. Discussing the afforestation in Monsoon in a meeting held under his chair, he highlighted that the nation is facing the challenges of climate change, and its harmful effects can be reduced through afforestation.

He expressed concern over the decline in forest cover proportionately to the land area in Pakistan, stating that the country's economy and agriculture are closely linked to the increase in forests.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed determination to carry out extensive afforestation along open spaces, rivers, and roadsides, utilizing all available means to increase green coverage.

Fawad Hashim Rabbani explained that afforestation will be carried out in major cities in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authorities. He mentioned that to make the afforestation campaign successful, the help of students and social societies will be sought.

The Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that the key to success is not just planting trees but turning them into mature trees. He clarified that staff will be held accountable regarding every planted tree in case of loss.