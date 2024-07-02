Open Menu

ACS South Punjab For Extensive Plantation To Overcome Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

ACS South Punjab for extensive plantation to overcome climate change

Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani has announced to plant record trees in the Monsoon reforestation campaign to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary of South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani has announced to plant record trees in the Monsoon reforestation campaign to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

He has demanded a mega plan for extensive afforestation in every district of Southern Punjab from the Secretary Forests. Discussing the afforestation in Monsoon in a meeting held under his chair, he highlighted that the nation is facing the challenges of climate change, and its harmful effects can be reduced through afforestation.

He expressed concern over the decline in forest cover proportionately to the land area in Pakistan, stating that the country's economy and agriculture are closely linked to the increase in forests.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed determination to carry out extensive afforestation along open spaces, rivers, and roadsides, utilizing all available means to increase green coverage.

Fawad Hashim Rabbani explained that afforestation will be carried out in major cities in collaboration with the Parks and Horticulture Authorities. He mentioned that to make the afforestation campaign successful, the help of students and social societies will be sought.

The Additional Chief Secretary emphasized that the key to success is not just planting trees but turning them into mature trees. He clarified that staff will be held accountable regarding every planted tree in case of loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture All From

Recent Stories

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

21 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

22 seconds ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

24 seconds ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

26 seconds ago
 In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

In-charge Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

11 seconds ago
 TUF observes Olympic Day

TUF observes Olympic Day

13 seconds ago
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet ..

President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate to meet on July 4

14 seconds ago
 Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tour ..

Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism

16 seconds ago
 ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidat ..

ECP advises Political Parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts

11 minutes ago
 Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secr ..

Delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran visits HCSTSI Secretariat

11 minutes ago
 ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-I ..

ECP finalize arrangements to hold PK-22, Bajaur-IV bye-poll

11 minutes ago
 Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

Two electrocuted in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan