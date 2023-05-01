ACS South Punjab for maintaining ecosystem of Lal Suhanra National Park

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Special measures have been taken to protect the flora and fauna. For biodiversity, steps have also been taken to maintain the natural ecosystem in Lal Suhanra National Park.

This was briefed to Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar during his visit to Lal Suhanra National Park here Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Divisional Forest Officer Fazal Shah were also present on the occasion.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that it was our responsibility to protect animals, birds and plants so that the ecosystem of Lal Suhanra Park could be maintained.

He directed that the 65 km boundary wall around the Lal Suhanra Park should be constructed step by step while Patisar Lake should be filled with water from the desert canal so that the park could be made attractive for tourists.

Divisional Forest Officer Fazal Shah said that Lal Suhanra Park was spread over 162 thousand acres. He said that the boundary wall around the park would help to control wild animals. He said maximum water from Desert Canal will be released into Patisar Lake to maintain the ecosystem.