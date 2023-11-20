Open Menu

ACS South Punjab For Master Plan Of Sher Bagh

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar has ordered to development of a master plan for Sher Bagh Bahawalpur. He directed that the consultants should submit the master plan of Sher Bagh Bahawalpur within one month.

He gave these instructions while visiting Bahawalpur Zoo (Sher Bagh). On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and Deputy Director Wildlife Ali Usman were also present with him. He inspected the sitting areas and cafeterias.

He also inspected the animal and bird sheds and the safety grills. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar said that Bahawalpur Zoo (Sher Bagh) is the largest zoo in the region and thousands of people visit the zoo daily. Due to the large number of tourists, there is an urgent need for more sitting areas in Sher Bagh.

He said that Bahawalpur Zoo (Sher Bagh) will be upgraded under the master plan and special funds will be obtained from the Punjab Government. He said that besides funds from the Punjab Government, development projects will also be started from the income of Sher Bagh. Deputy Director Wildlife and Curator Bahawalpur Zoo (Sher Bagh) Ali Usman said that 650 animals and birds are being kept in Sher Bagh. He further informed that more than 70,000 people visit Bahawalpur Zoo every month. He said that due to the upgradation of Lahore Safari Park, the animals are being temporarily shifted to Bahawalpur Zoo (Sher Bagh). As many as 14 animals including 10 tigers and one leopard have been shifted to Bahawalpur Zoo. He further informed that 90 animals will be temporarily shifted from Lahore Safari Park to Bahawalpur Zoo.

