ACS South Punjab Honors Distinguished Students
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, extended
a special invitation to two distinguished students from the Multan Board,
Haroon Hamid and Hafiz Abdullah, who excelled in the matriculation examinations.
The students visited the South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday to celebrate
their remarkable achievements. Haroon Hamid achieved a remarkable score of
1193 marks, not only securing the top position in the Multan board but also earning
the highest marks across all educational boards in Punjab province. Hafiz Abdullah
secured third position in the Multan education Board. Both students are proud residents
of Tehsil Dunyapur.
Upon their arrival, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani warmly welcomed
the students, presenting them with bouquets.
A ceremonial guard of honor, comprising a smartly turned-out police band, paid tribute
through national songs and a ceremonial salute, adding a touch of grandeur to the
occasion.
In his address, the Additional Chief Secretary remarked, "Talented students like Haroon
Hamid and Hafiz Abdullah are the pride of South Punjab.
These young individuals are
destined to become shining stars of Pakistan. The brilliance of our students is a true
asset to our nation, and their achievements are a strong indicator of a bright and
prosperous future. The South Punjab Secretariat is dedicated to nurturing emerging
talent across all fields and will continue to support and encourage young achievers
at every level."
As a token of appreciation for their outstanding performance, the Additional Chief
Secretary also awarded both students cash prizes. The event was attended by Haroon
Hamid’s father, Hamid Ali Sharif; Hafiz Abdullah’s father, Khurshid Alam; and Aftab Pirzada,
the Special Secretary of C&W.
The remarkable visit not only highlights the academic excellence of students from
South Punjab but also emphasizes the government’s commitment to fostering talent
and encouraging youth to reach new heights.
