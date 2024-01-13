ACS South Punjab inspects up-gradation work of BVH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the speed of the ongoing upgradation work of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur has been increased.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar visited the Hospital for the third time in the week here Saturday to review the progress of the ongoing development work. Secretary Communication and Works South Punjab Jawad Akram and Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

The ACS South Punjab inspected the ongoing development work in various wards. He checked the quality of the construction material. He also met the patients in the hospital and asked them about the medical facilities.

The ACS also visited the car and motorcycle stand in the hospital and asked them about the parking fee. Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar ordered to complete the project within the deadline given by the Chief Minister Punjab. He directed to take all the stakeholders' opinions to finalize the hospital building's external color scheme.

Executive Engineer Buildings Department Arshad Nadeem apprised him that Rs 1.01 billion has been allocated to upgrade Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The entire water, sewage and electricity system of the Hospital is being changed and the building's flooring, false ceiling, roof treatment and paint distemper are also included in this upgrade plan. Nursing stations and waiting areas are also being constructed at all the wards, he told.