ACS South Punjab lauds 64 officers for dedication in flood relief operations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani has paid rich tribute to 64 officers of the South Punjab Secretariat for their outstanding dedication and commitment while serving in flood-affected tehsils.

He said the officers had been in the field for the past two weeks, working alongside district administrations to support flood relief efforts. Their responsibilities included monitoring the distribution of food and essential supplies, ensuring the availability of medicines in medical camps, maintaining cleanliness at relief camps, and checking the provision of fodder for livestock.

“Despite harsh weather conditions, these officers have shown remarkable devotion to duty and continued submitting daily reports without fail,” Rabbani noted.

He emphasized that extending care to flood victims was not only a governmental obligation but also a moral and religious duty. To formally recognize their efforts, the ACS announced that commendation certificates would be awarded to all officers serving on flood duty.