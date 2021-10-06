UrduPoint.com

ACS South Punjab Lays Foundation Stone Of New Building Of Bahawalpur Gymkhana

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

ACS South Punjab lays foundation stone of new building of Bahawalpur Gymkhana

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar laid the foundation stone of the new building of Bahawalpur Gymkhana Club Bahawalpur here today.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar participated in the tree plantation drive by planting trees on the lawn of Bahawalpur Gymkhana Club Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab about the facilities to be provided at Gymkhana.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab inspected the Gymkhana Club in detail and directed steps for its further improvement.

