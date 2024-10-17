ACS South Punjab Orders Intensifying Crackdown On Power Pilferers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani ordered the departments and officials concerned to intensify crackdown on power pilferers in the region, falling under the Multan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) jurisdiction.
Under the government policy, instructions have been issued to seize the property of those who fail to pay MEPCO dues. A strategy has also been devised to vigorously pursue electricity theft cases in courts, with violators facing up to 10 years of imprisonment under the law.
A meeting in this regard was held at the South Punjab Secretariat, co-chaired by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, and Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan. Participants included Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Bahawalpur Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Multan Commissioner Maryam Khan, Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chattha, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, and FIA officials. RPOs from Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan joined the meeting via video-link. MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid briefed the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that the Federal Government has issued strict orders to crackdown on elements involve in electricity theft.
He highlighted that electricity theft increases line losses, burdening regular consumers, and the resulting rise in electricity bills offsets the government's efforts to reduce inflation.
Additional IG Police South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan, stated that police have been instructed to register FIRs immediately upon receiving complaints against electricity thieves, and special force have been assigned for raids. DG Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir emphasized the need for MEPCO to provide complete data on electricity thieves for revenue actions. Multan Commissioner Maryam Khan assured that MEPCO has full support from the administration in the Multan division. Bahawalpur Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that 90 percent of electricity thieves in the Bahawalpur division have been arrested, noting the need for out-of-the-box solutions to curb electricity theft.
CEO MEPCO, Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, briefed the meeting, stating that MEPCO’s line losses stand at 15.2 percent. Over the past year, action has been taken against 40,869 people involve in electricity theft in the MEPCO region, with FIRs registered against 39,900 and 31,536 were arrested. He further informed that fines amounting to Rs. 2.626 billion have been imposed on electricity thieves, of which Rs. 1.699 billion has been recovered so far.
Recent Stories
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU organize community health nursing project1 minute ago
-
DC approves 31 developmental schemes1 minute ago
-
Dengue's successive attacks after short break2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Student secures 3rd position in Inter-University debate competition2 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces series of events to commemorate AJK's Foundation day12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe "Black Day" protesting 77 years of Indian occupation22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Mongolia agree to form JMC, inter-parliamentary union to boost cooperation32 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk42 minutes ago
-
Court awarded six years jail to official51 minutes ago
-
Over 40 sheep killed on railway track in Nowshera52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders action against District Head PHED Hangu52 minutes ago
-
Several fined, warning issued to food outlets for unhygienic conditions in surprise checking52 minutes ago