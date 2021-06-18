ACS South Punjab orders timely completion of uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar ordered the secretaries and administrative officers to form a work plan for developmental projects and their timely completion.

Chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Multan division office here on Friday, The ACS said that funds earmarked for uplift projects should be utilized for improvement of infrastructure of the region.

He informed that the Punjab Government had allocated a huge amount for development of South Punjab adding that exactly 2,491 uplift schemes were part of the provincial budget for FY 2021-22 for it.

Zafar observed that he would monitor health, education and infrastructure projects himself and added that every penny of public tax money would be spent on its welfare.

South Punjab secretariat would work on the development projects with complete financial autonomy after the Punjab budget , the ACS maintained.

Earlier, Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mehmood briefed the meeting that 711 development schemes of the division worth Rs over 159 billion were included in the budget adding that shifting of District Jail out of the city was a project of Rs 1500 million.

A recreational park and public library would be built to replace the jail, he noted and added that Rs two billions have been used out of the total eight billion on under construction Nishtar-II project.

CPEIC extension project with Rs three billion would be accomplished during the current year, he explained.

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqat Ali Chatha, MDA DG, Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas and others attended the meeting.