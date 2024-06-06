ACS South Punjab reviews flood arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has instructed the launch of an operation against encroachments established in the natural channels of the rivers in South Punjab.

He emphasized that the repair work on headworks and river spurs should be completed promptly.

ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was presiding over a meeting on Thursday held to review the flood arrangements.

During the meeting, Secretary Irrigation department South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, gave briefing.

Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada attended the meeting, while Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha and RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar also participated.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Rabbani stressed that in the DG Khan Division, work should be expedited on the spurs being constructed for protection against flash floods from hill torrents coming from Koh-e- Suleman.

He added that a mechanism should be prepared for monitoring the river spurs both day and night. The Additional Chief Secretary instructed the Irrigation department to ensure the full utilization of development funds released for projects in the current financial year.

Rabbani also emphasized the need for the irrigation department to establish coordination with district administrations to manage potential floods.

Secretary Irrigation Department, South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, while briefing the meeting, stated that 28 development projects costing Rs 17 billion were underway in South Punjab, with 95 percent of the allocated funds already spent.

He noted that short and long-term flood protection plans are being implemented for Magasan Canal Taunsa Barrage, Mouza Haro, and Mouza Sharqi Khanwah.

Similarly, in DG Khan, the construction of safety spurs for protection from hill torrents in Hero, Charkan, and Surilund is in progress. Razzaqi added that special arrangements are being made to secure the Manchan Flood spur in Rahim Yar Khan.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha stated that the administration was fully prepared to deal with potential floods.

He mentioned that machinery was being checked for rescue operations and that all preparations for possible relief operations have been completed.