ACS South Punjab Reviews Flood Arrangements
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has instructed the launch of an operation against encroachments established in the natural channels of the rivers in South Punjab.
He emphasized that the repair work on headworks and river spurs should be completed promptly.
ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was presiding over a meeting on Thursday held to review the flood arrangements.
During the meeting, Secretary Irrigation department South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, gave briefing.
Secretary Services Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen and Secretary P&D Aftab Pirzada attended the meeting, while Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha and RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar also participated.
Addressing the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Rabbani stressed that in the DG Khan Division, work should be expedited on the spurs being constructed for protection against flash floods from hill torrents coming from Koh-e- Suleman.
He added that a mechanism should be prepared for monitoring the river spurs both day and night. The Additional Chief Secretary instructed the Irrigation department to ensure the full utilization of development funds released for projects in the current financial year.
Rabbani also emphasized the need for the irrigation department to establish coordination with district administrations to manage potential floods.
Secretary Irrigation Department, South Punjab, Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, while briefing the meeting, stated that 28 development projects costing Rs 17 billion were underway in South Punjab, with 95 percent of the allocated funds already spent.
He noted that short and long-term flood protection plans are being implemented for Magasan Canal Taunsa Barrage, Mouza Haro, and Mouza Sharqi Khanwah.
Similarly, in DG Khan, the construction of safety spurs for protection from hill torrents in Hero, Charkan, and Surilund is in progress. Razzaqi added that special arrangements are being made to secure the Manchan Flood spur in Rahim Yar Khan.
On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chatha stated that the administration was fully prepared to deal with potential floods.
He mentioned that machinery was being checked for rescue operations and that all preparations for possible relief operations have been completed.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi E-Bus service to be functional next year. Transport Minister9 minutes ago
-
DIG Mirpurkhas chairs meeting of Range Welfare Committee9 minutes ago
-
CDA recovers 15 Kanal of state land in Islamabad encroachment drive9 minutes ago
-
Health experts lay stress investment in better nutrition to secure future of coming generations9 minutes ago
-
Afghan delegation discusses issues with Governor9 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 12 injured after passenger coach catches fire in Lasbela10 minutes ago
-
Mahmood Shah emphasizes provision of service to people closer to their homes19 minutes ago
-
IGP orders posting, transfers of four senior police officers19 minutes ago
-
ILO empowers journalists to combat forced labour, promote fair recruitment19 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK remembers Musaddiq Aadil on his second death anniversary19 minutes ago
-
7th digital agriculture enumeration to begin on Aug 119 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy highlights Imam Khomeini's unparalleled stature, terms unique, irreplaceable19 minutes ago