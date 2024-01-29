ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday visited the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and reviewed the ongoing development work of various wards

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday visited the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and reviewed the ongoing development work of various wards.

Secretary Specialized Health Care South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan and officers of the Building Department accompanied him.

On the occasion Additional Chief Secretary said that the upgrading of Victoria Hospital has been started on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He said an amount of Rs 1110 million is being spent on this project and after its completion, the medical facilities of the hospital will also be increased.

He said that the water supply, sewage, and electricity systems are being replaced in the hospital with new ones, floors, doors, and false ceilings are also being installed. The upgrade projects have also been started in Multan, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, he added.