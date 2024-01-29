Open Menu

ACS South Punjab Reviews Ongoing Development Of BVH

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 07:19 PM

ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday visited the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and reviewed the ongoing development work of various wards

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar on Monday visited the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and reviewed the ongoing development work of various wards.

Secretary Specialized Health Care South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan and officers of the Building Department accompanied him.

On the occasion Additional Chief Secretary said that the upgrading of Victoria Hospital has been started on the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

He said an amount of Rs 1110 million is being spent on this project and after its completion, the medical facilities of the hospital will also be increased.

He said that the water supply, sewage, and electricity systems are being replaced in the hospital with new ones, floors, doors, and false ceilings are also being installed. The upgrade projects have also been started in Multan, DG Khan, and Rahim Yar Khan, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Victoria Rahim Yar Khan Nasir Million

Recent Stories

Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from So ..

Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates

5 minutes ago
 'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journali ..

'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..

5 minutes ago
 Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

5 minutes ago
 IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of i ..

IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif

7 minutes ago
 Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

5 minutes ago
 DRO orders crackdown against election code of cond ..

DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators

3 minutes ago
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding childr ..

SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children

7 minutes ago
 ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff

ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to co ..

Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani

3 minutes ago
 Businessman community honored commendation certifi ..

Businessman community honored commendation certificate for meritorious services

3 minutes ago
 Woman found dead at home

Woman found dead at home

1 second ago
 Putin formally registered as presidential candidat ..

Putin formally registered as presidential candidate

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan