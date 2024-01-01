ACS South Punjab reviews performance of departments

South Punjab Secretariat is successfully achieving its goals and funds of Rs 97 billion have been allocated for the ongoing 2022 projects in South Punjab, while 45 percent of the Rs 37 billion funds have been utilized so far

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) South Punjab Secretariat is successfully achieving its goals and funds of Rs 97 billion have been allocated for the ongoing 2022 projects in South Punjab, while 45 percent of the Rs 37 billion funds have been utilized so far.

While presiding over a meeting to review the performance of various departments of the South Punjab Secretariat, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar said that projects are underway to develop the agriculture and livestock sector while upgradation work of hospitals of South Punjab has been accelerated.

He said that concerned officers have been instructed to complete all development projects on time.

Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar said that the South Punjab Secretariat has given a new direction to the region in construction and development.

He said that the project of Nishtar-II Hospital has been completed and interviews are being conducted for recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff for the hospital. He said that the upgrade work of Bahawal Victoria Hospital will be completed by February 27.

The Additional Chief Secretary said that the development work of Children's Hospital Multan's OPD and Emergency has been completed, while the upgradation project of Nishtar Hospital I will be completed by January 31.

He directed to increase of the treatment facilities in 14 specialized hospitals in South Punjab. In case of any fault in the machinery of the specialized hospitals, a mechanism should be developed for its immediate maintenance.

He directed that NOC should be obtained from the Railways for the construction of Shujaabad Flyover. He also instructed to solve the cases of government employees' pensions and inquiries. The Additional Chief Secretary said that the wheat cultivation target was set at 6407 million acres in South Punjab while wheat has been cultivated on 6,573 million acres which is more than the set target.

He said that 11.15 million metric tons of wheat has been produced from South Punjab. Saqib Zafar said that the projects launched in the livestock sector will yield long-term results. The secretaries of all the departments of South Punjab briefed the meeting about the performance of their respective departments.

It was informed that Rs 1,792 million are being spent on food and genetic improvement projects to increase beef production and Rs 1,203 million are being spent to increase milk production. Rs 110 million are being spent to increase livestock production.

Under the PEDA Act, as many as 105 out of 205 pension cases of retired employees and 55 out of 158 inquiries of serving employees have been solved. The Additional Chief Secretary was informed that the capacity of waste management companies is being increased for cleaning in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The process of purchasing machinery for Rs 600 million for Multan Waste Management Company is being started. As many as 209 public toilets have been established under the Pink Toilet Project in South Punjab.

It was informed that Rs 930 million have been paid to 14 specialized hospitals of South Punjab under universal health insurance while 200 eye cornea transplant operations have been done in Nishtar Hospital. Committees have been formed at the tehsil level for proper cleaning and desilting of canals.

In the briefing, it was informed that 270 acres of forest department land had been taken from the encroachment mafia in Rakh Aisanwala while complete support is being provided to fish farmers to promote fish farming.