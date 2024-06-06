ACS South Punjab Reviews Preparations For Floods
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A review meeting was chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fawad Hashim Rabbani here Thursday to discuss preparations for possible floods. Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ejaz Khaliq Razaki briefed the participants. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Secretary S&GAD Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tarin and Secretary P&D Aftab Peerzada also attended the meeting.
The ACS ordered an operation against encroachments in natural waterways. He instructed to complete the repair work of headworks and protective bunds as soon as possible. The Additional Chief Secretary directed to expedite work on protective bunds in D.G Khan Division to protect against the rain drains coming from Koh-e-Sulaiman. He also emphasized preparing a mechanism for night and day monitoring river protective embankments. Fawad Hashim Rabbani directed the Irrigation Department to ensure 100 percent utilization of funds allocated for projects. The Additional Chief Secretary instructed to maintain continuous communication with district administrations for flood mitigation.
The Secretary Irrigation briefed that the department is completing 28 development projects in South Punjab at Rs. 17 billion. He also informed that 95 percent of the funds allocated for projects in the current fiscal year had been spent. The briefing highlighted that short and long-term projects have been initiated for flood protection at Multan Canal, Taunsa Barrage, Mouza Hiro, and Mouza Sharqi Khanwah. It was told in the meeting that work was underway on the construction of protective bunds in D.G Khan to protect against rain drains in Hiro, Charkan, and Suri Land. Special arrangements are being made to secure the Manchan flood bund in Rahim Yar Khan, the meeting was told.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Nadir Chattha stated that the administration was fully alert to deal with any possible flood situation. He added that machinery inspections were underway for rescue operations in case of a flood and all preparations were complete for possible relief operations.
