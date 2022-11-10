ACS South Punjab reviews progress on civil secretariat project

A meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar was held to review the progress on the Civil Secretariat South Punjab building project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar was held to review the progress on the Civil Secretariat South Punjab building project.

Secretary Services, Secretary P&D and Secretary board of Revenue beside this MEPCO and IDAP officials attended the meeting.

Saqib Zafar while addressing the meeting, said that Rs one billion have been spent on the construction of South Punjab Secretariat so far. He said that South Punjab Secretariat will be shifted on solar energy system which will cost Rs 240 million.

ACS South Punjab issued directions to officials to complete the project within the stipulated period and said that even a day's delay in the project will not be tolerated.

He instructed the MEPCO officials to start removal of electric poles and laying of lines through underground trench system and issuance of demand notice within 15 days for the feeder connection of Civil Secretariat.

He also directed the IDAP Officials to cover the irrigation water course in the South Punjab Secretariat with concrete lining. While gaving briefing to the meeting, IDAP officials said that funds of Rs 950 millions were available for the project. In the briefing, it was stated that the speed of work on the project has been accelerated and Rs 1.50 billion funds have been demanded from the Punjab government to complete the project well on time.