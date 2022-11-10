UrduPoint.com

ACS South Punjab Reviews Progress On Civil Secretariat Project

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 09:25 PM

ACS South Punjab reviews progress on civil secretariat project

A meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar was held to review the progress on the Civil Secretariat South Punjab building project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar was held to review the progress on the Civil Secretariat South Punjab building project.

Secretary Services, Secretary P&D and Secretary board of Revenue beside this MEPCO and IDAP officials attended the meeting.

Saqib Zafar while addressing the meeting, said that Rs one billion have been spent on the construction of South Punjab Secretariat so far. He said that South Punjab Secretariat will be shifted on solar energy system which will cost Rs 240 million.

ACS South Punjab issued directions to officials to complete the project within the stipulated period and said that even a day's delay in the project will not be tolerated.

He instructed the MEPCO officials to start removal of electric poles and laying of lines through underground trench system and issuance of demand notice within 15 days for the feeder connection of Civil Secretariat.

He also directed the IDAP Officials to cover the irrigation water course in the South Punjab Secretariat with concrete lining. While gaving briefing to the meeting, IDAP officials said that funds of Rs 950 millions were available for the project. In the briefing, it was stated that the speed of work on the project has been accelerated and Rs 1.50 billion funds have been demanded from the Punjab government to complete the project well on time.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Progress From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

PM approves financial assistance for PTI long marc ..

PM approves financial assistance for PTI long march's deceased: Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Will Not Issue Any Sort of Joint Stateme ..

Biden, Xi Will Not Issue Any Sort of Joint Statement After Meeting in Bali - US ..

2 minutes ago
 Mazari wants PFF elections held

Mazari wants PFF elections held

2 minutes ago
 Sherman Meets With Mexican Officials to Discuss Bi ..

Sherman Meets With Mexican Officials to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - US State ..

2 minutes ago
 Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

Maddison gets England call for World Cup squad

19 minutes ago
 Record Number of People in England on Waiting List ..

Record Number of People in England on Waiting List for Treatment - Statistics

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.