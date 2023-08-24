Open Menu

ACS South Punjab terms biofloc fish farming a 'blue revolution'

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar has said the pilot project of bio-floc fish culture technology is an important contribution to the fisheries sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar has said the pilot project of bio-floc fish culture technology is an important contribution to the fisheries sector. The pilot project of bio-floc fish culture technology is being completed in Bahawalpur at a cost of Rs 18.2 million, he said while inspecting the bio-floc fish project here Thursday.

The Additional Chief Secretary termed this project 'Blue Revolution'. He said that with the help of this technology, water would be saved, pollution would be eliminated and the set goals for sustainable development in the form of green energy would also be achieved. After the completion of the pilot project, this technology will be promoted in the fisheries sector.

It will reduce the cost of fish farming, he added.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director of Fisheries told him that water was getting dirty due to the fish waste in the fish farms and some part of the food was also wasted. Therefore, water polluted with fish waste and the food is replaced. He said that through biofloc fish culture technology, eco-friendly chemicals were added to the fish farms. With the help of chemicals, the bacteria will eat wasted food and after that, this bacteria becomes food for the fish. With this technology, the water of the fish farm does not have to be changed. In this way, water is also saved. It was informed in the briefing that this project will be completed during the current financial year, he told.

More Stories From Pakistan