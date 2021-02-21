UrduPoint.com
ACS South Punjab To Inaugurate PHA Spring Tree-plantation Drive Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, will inaugurate the spring tree-plantation drive on Monday.

Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza expressed these views while reviewing the preparations at green belts here on Sunday.

He said that the ACS South Punjab would inaugurate the drive at Qasimpur colony to Bahawalpur bypass tomorrow while Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood would also plant sapling. The people from all walks of life will participate in the drive.

He said that plantation of 290 trees would be made and he urged masses to actively participate in the tree-plantation drive.

