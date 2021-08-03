UrduPoint.com

ACS South Punjab Visit Secretariat Site To Review Construction Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Additional Chief Secretary(ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar visited site of Secretariat at Matital to review the construction work here on Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, and revenue officers were accompanying him.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the commencement of construction work of the secretariat was in line with the vision of Punjab Government. He stated that secretariat should be made functional as soon as possible.

The ACS stated that Matital Civil Secretariat will spanning over a 404 Kanal piece of land equipped with ideal facilities.

Complete administrative setup of all departments will be made to extend facilities can be provided to the people of this region under one roof, he noted.

Saqib Zafar said, construction of Multan Secretariat Building would cost Rs 2.

4 billion and initially, funds of Rs 900 millions have been released for the commencement of work on the project.

The ACS maintained that the building of the Secretariat would be completed in a short span of 2 years and the quality of construction work would be ensured at all costs. . On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that the district administration would extend full support to the project. Once completed, the South Punjab Secretariat will embark on a new journey of efficient service delivery. The problems of the people here will be solved at their doorstep, he hoped.

The district administration has completed the land allocation and costing process in record, he stated.

Later, the ACS was briefed in length about the site plan.

