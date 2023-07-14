ACS South Punjab visits Bahawalnagar flood hit areas to review relief activities

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar visited various places of the riverine belt of river Sutlej in district Bahawalnagar where he inspected rescue posts, reviewed relief activities and availability of goods and medicines for the flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar visited various places of the riverine belt of river Sutlej in district Bahawalnagar where he inspected rescue posts, reviewed relief activities and availability of goods and medicines for the flood victims.

The ACS South Punjab visited boating point Aukuka, Flood Relied Camp and BHU Qasimka. Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Bhawan and DPO Ali Raza were accompanying him.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab said, the government of Punjab was standing by the flood victims in these difficult times adding that relief activities for the flood affected people of the riverine area would continue without any interruption.

He said the flood situation was under control. Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi, giving a briefing, informed that the water flow in the rivers in the entire South Punjab was being continuously monitored and the embankments were being watched day and night.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalngar Zulfqar Bhawan said that district administration was fully alert to deal with the flood situation.

He said relief and rescue camps have been set up by police, Rescue 1122 and the health department. He added that the administration has all the required medicines in sufficient quantities for affected communities.