UrduPoint.com

ACS South Punjab Visits Bahawalpur Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ACS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Museum

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that Bahawalpur Museum is preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan, especially of South Punjab.

He made these remarks during his visit to Bahawalpur Museum on Saturday.

On the occasion, Director Museum Zubair Rabbani briefed him about the museum.

The museum is a tourist attraction and a handsome amount of Rs 70 million has been spent on the beautification of the museum building and the construction of the Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery to preserve the valuable traditions, history, and culture of the region for coming centuries.

Saqib Zafar said that living nations have a deep connection with their history and culture. Bahawalpur Museum is playing an important role in promoting the culture, crafts, and arts of this region, he added.

He also visited Sir Sadiq Memorial Hall and Gallery. He said that this hall situated in the heart of the city pays tribute to the services of Nawab of Bahawalpur. The architectural style of this building is a reflection of state buildings that attract tourists, he added.

He said that steps will be taken for the beautification of the museum and the display of the galleries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

17 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

17 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.