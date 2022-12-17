ACS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Museum

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar has said that Bahawalpur Museum is preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Pakistan, especially of South Punjab.

He made these remarks during his visit to Bahawalpur Museum on Saturday.

On the occasion, Director Museum Zubair Rabbani briefed him about the museum.

The museum is a tourist attraction and a handsome amount of Rs 70 million has been spent on the beautification of the museum building and the construction of the Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Memorial Gallery to preserve the valuable traditions, history, and culture of the region for coming centuries.

Saqib Zafar said that living nations have a deep connection with their history and culture. Bahawalpur Museum is playing an important role in promoting the culture, crafts, and arts of this region, he added.

He also visited Sir Sadiq Memorial Hall and Gallery. He said that this hall situated in the heart of the city pays tribute to the services of Nawab of Bahawalpur. The architectural style of this building is a reflection of state buildings that attract tourists, he added.

He said that steps will be taken for the beautification of the museum and the display of the galleries.