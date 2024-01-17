ACS South Punjab Visits BVH To Inspect Ongoing Work
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar visited the under-construction Outdoor Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital
He inspected the ongoing upgradation works in various wards of the hospital. Secretary of Communication and Works South Punjab Jawad Akram was also present with him.
He inspected the revamping and renovation work of the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He directed that officers of the Buildings Department should complete the construction works within a specific period.
Secretary Communication and Works Department Jawad Akram briefed ACS South Punjab about the degradation work. He said that various wards including TB Ward, Medical Ward, Surgery Ward, Emergency Block, and Old CCU are being renovated.
He informed ACS about the details of ongoing construction works in CU and other wards. He said that special attention is being paid to the quality of construction materials. The safety arrangements for the working labor have also been ensured.
