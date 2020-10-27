ACS South Punjab visits Cholistan, inaugurates plantation drive

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Tuesday visited to a livestock farm and planted a sapling to inaugurate the plantation drive here Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :

Talking to locals, he said that more than 90,000 saplings have been planted at five livestock farms of Cholistan.

He told that 24,000 saplings were planted in August in the first phase of plantation drive while 20,000 more will be planted during the second phase.

Additional Chief Secretary said that almost 100,000 plants planted in the Cholistan have played an important role in Green Pakistan campaign.

He appreciated the contribution of 44,000 saplings by social activist Waqar Yaqoob. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Secretary Livestock South Punjab Aftab Peerzada, MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and Dr Muhammad Afzal were also present at the occasion.