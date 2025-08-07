ACS South Punjab Visits City Land Record Center
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani on Thursday
visited the City Land Record Center and inspected various service counters
to assess the efficiency and transparency of the center’s operations.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that enhancing service delivery in
government institutions align with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz
Sharif. He made it clear that any efforts to hinder good governance and public
service would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
A comprehensive performance report of the Land Record Center had already
been submitted to the government for review.
During the visit, Center In-Charge Shahzaib Khan, briefed the Additional Chief
Secretary on the operational status and performance metrics of the center.
