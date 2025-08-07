Open Menu

ACS South Punjab Visits City Land Record Center

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ACS South Punjab visits City Land Record Center

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani on Thursday

visited the City Land Record Center and inspected various service counters

to assess the efficiency and transparency of the center’s operations.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized that enhancing service delivery in

government institutions align with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

Sharif. He made it clear that any efforts to hinder good governance and public

service would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

A comprehensive performance report of the Land Record Center had already

been submitted to the government for review.

During the visit, Center In-Charge Shahzaib Khan, briefed the Additional Chief

Secretary on the operational status and performance metrics of the center.

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

10 minutes ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

10 minutes ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

11 minutes ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

19 minutes ago
PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

26 minutes ago
 Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

26 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

26 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

33 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

41 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan