ACS south Punjab visits Indian attack victims in hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Friday to inquire about the health of those injured in the Indian missile attack on Masjid Subhan.

He presented flowers to the wounded and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Rabbani strongly condemned India's aggression, stating that India was targeting innocent children, women, and unarmed civilians, and its war frenzy was now exposed before the entire world. He remarked that Pakistan's armed forces were giving a befitting response to Indian hostilities, and the entire nation stands united behind its military.

The ACS also directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured victims.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen also accompanied the ACS during the visit.

