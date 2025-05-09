Open Menu

ACS South Punjab Visits Indian Attack Victims In Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ACS south Punjab visits Indian attack victims in hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) on Friday to inquire about the health of those injured in the Indian missile attack on Masjid Subhan.

He presented flowers to the wounded and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Rabbani strongly condemned India's aggression, stating that India was targeting innocent children, women, and unarmed civilians, and its war frenzy was now exposed before the entire world. He remarked that Pakistan's armed forces were giving a befitting response to Indian hostilities, and the entire nation stands united behind its military.

The ACS also directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for all injured victims.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Musarrat Jabeen also accompanied the ACS during the visit.

APP/sak

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

7 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

16 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

16 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

16 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

16 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

16 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

16 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan