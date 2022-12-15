ACS South Punjab visits office of Cholistan Development Authority

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the office of the Cholistan Development Authority.

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar on Thursday visited the office of the Cholistan Development Authority.

He inspected the land allotment process for the Cholistanis.

Managing Director CDA Tariq Mehmood Bukhari briefed the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab about the allotment process.

He said the scrutiny process had been completed while seven committees have been formed to redress complaints and make the process transparent. ACS South Punjab directed to complete the allotment process on merit and all resources to be used for timely completion.