ACS South Visits Head Sidhnai, Inspects Mai Saforan Flood Embankment
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, and Additional IGP Muhammad Kamran Khan paid a late-night visit to Head Sidhnai, Abdul Hakeem.
They inspected the breach at the Mai Saforan flood embankment and later visited the flood relief camp set up at Government High school Shahadat Kadla, where they met flood-affected people. Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Salma Suleman, DPO Ismail Khadak, and MPA Akbar Hayat Haraj also accompanied them during the visit.
Speaking to the media, the Additional Chief Secretary said that in order to reduce water pressure at Head Sidhnai, three controlled breaches were carried out at Mai Saforan flood embankment. As a result, the water flow at Head Sidhnai dropped from 184,000 cusecs to 150,000 cusecs. He added that the water level in River Chenab was being closely monitored, while the decision regarding a possible cut at Head Muhammad Wala will be taken by the technical committee. However, he expressed hope that a breach at Head Muhammad Wala may not be required.
The Additional Chief Secretary directed that milk be provided regularly to children in the flood relief camps and that every displaced family should be allotted a separate room or tent. He termed the overall arrangements satisfactory and noted that rescue and relief operations in South Punjab were being closely monitored, with daily reports submitted to the Chief Minister Punjab.
Additional IGP South Punjab, Muhammad Kamran Khan, stated that Punjab Police, in addition to ensuring security during the flood emergency, was also assisting in rescue services. He further informed that police have been deployed to provide security at all flood relief camps.
Briefing on the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Salma Suleman, said that 500 flood victims were currently residing in the relief camps, where they were being provided three meals a day. In addition, fodder was being supplied for 200 livestock belonging to the affected families.
