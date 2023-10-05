Open Menu

ACS S.Punjab For More Plantation To Fight Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 09:18 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Measures have been taken for the protection of plants and animals in Lal Sohanra National Park Bahawalpur. With the help of the Department of Forests and Wildlife South Punjab, a plantation campaign has been started in the National Park in which 2500 plants will be planted in Lal Sohanra Park.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar inaugurated the campaign by planting the saplings in the park.

Secretary Forests and Wildlife South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Secretary Livestock Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary Services Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Irrigation Abdul Khaliq Razzaqi, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Afzal Nasir, Secretary Local Government Amin Owaisi and Chief Conservator South Punjab Qazi Khalid Mehmood were also present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar said that Pakistan is facing the harmful effects of climate change. The recent floods due to heavy rains were also a sign of the results of climate change.

He said the global temperature is increasing and due to this climate change, the world is facing serious threats. He said that the harmful effects of climate change can be controlled by increasing forests. It is necessary to grow forests on 25 percent of any country, he added.

The percentage of forests in Pakistan is less than five percent. Despite the limited resources, the performance of the Forestry Department is commendable.

He said that the addition of trees in the forests of the Park is a laudable initiative of the Forest Department.

ACS South Punjab said that the ecosystem will be maintained to create biodiversity in Lal Sohanra Park and provide protection to endangered animals, birds, and plants.

He expressed his determination to make Lal Sohanra Park very attractive for tourists. Secretary Forests and Wildlife Sarfraz Khan Magsi briefed about the Lal Sohanra National Park.

