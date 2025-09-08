ACs Step Up Efforts To Relocate People From Kacha Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Following the directives of Sukkur Division Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi to expedite the relocation of people from kacha areas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts have intensified their efforts.
Wearing green representative jackets provided by the Sindh government, Assistant Commissioners are making continuous visits to kacha areas to persuade people to relocate to safer locations. They are using mosque announcements to encourage people to move to relief camps.
Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rauf, and Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Ghulam Murtaza Ghanghro, on Monday, have conducted visits to kacha areas, informing residents about potential flood risks.
They warned that a flood wave of 700,000 cusecs is expected to reach Guddu Barrage within the next 24 to 48 hours, posing a significant threat to Kacha area residents.
The ACs informed residents that relief camps set up in schools, government buildings and other safe locations are equipped with facilities, including food, medicine, medical staff, and clean washrooms, courtesy of the Sindh government. Separate arrangements have also been made for livestock.
As a result of these efforts, many people have agreed to relocate to safer areas, with some opting to move to relatives' homes in nearby villages or cities. The administration's proactive approach aims to minimize the impact of the impending flood on Kacha area residents.
Recent Stories
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows
Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan amid global surge
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war
Pakistan Captain Agha dedicates victory to flood victims
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari
KSE-100 Index hits another historic high, crosses 155,000 points
Floods devastate Jalalpur Pirwala after embankment breach
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2025
Pakistan Navy flood relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Kasur
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACs step up efforts to relocate people from kacha areas4 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera vows firm stand against miscreants14 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to make Associate Degree holders eligible for employment14 minutes ago
-
Pindi reports 17 more dengue cases, over Rs.9.3 mn fines imposed since Jan 2524 minutes ago
-
Cop shot dead Near Talarzai bridge34 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy Day being observed to honour heroes of 1965 war36 minutes ago
-
Provincial rain & flood Emergency Monitoring Cell releases latest water inflow & outflow data44 minutes ago
-
Facilitation of overseas Pakistanis among govt priorities: PM44 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s flood crisis worsens as 4.2 million people affected: Azma Bokhari45 minutes ago
-
First thyroid eye clinic opens at Al Shifa Trust1 hour ago
-
Sukkur administration effectively manages rainwater drainage despite heavy downpour1 hour ago
-
Gender Task Force formation suggested for help of vulnerable population in flood affected areas1 hour ago