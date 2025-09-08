ACs step up efforts to relocate people from kacha areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Following the directives of Sukkur Division Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi to expedite the relocation of people from kacha areas, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts have intensified their efforts.

Wearing green representative jackets provided by the Sindh government, Assistant Commissioners are making continuous visits to kacha areas to persuade people to relocate to safer locations. They are using mosque announcements to encourage people to move to relief camps.

Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City, Sobia Falak Rauf, and Assistant Commissioner Rohri, Ghulam Murtaza Ghanghro, on Monday, have conducted visits to kacha areas, informing residents about potential flood risks.

They warned that a flood wave of 700,000 cusecs is expected to reach Guddu Barrage within the next 24 to 48 hours, posing a significant threat to Kacha area residents.

The ACs informed residents that relief camps set up in schools, government buildings and other safe locations are equipped with facilities, including food, medicine, medical staff, and clean washrooms, courtesy of the Sindh government. Separate arrangements have also been made for livestock.

As a result of these efforts, many people have agreed to relocate to safer areas, with some opting to move to relatives' homes in nearby villages or cities. The administration's proactive approach aims to minimize the impact of the impending flood on Kacha area residents.