ACs take action against price hikes, encroachment, professional beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In a major crackdown on lawlessness, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) in Islamabad conducted a series of operations against price hikes, encroachment, and professional beggars in their respective areas on Thursday.

The operations, which were carried out on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, resulted in the imposition of fines, sealing of shops, arrest of violators, and seizure of illegal goods.

According to ICT Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Tabassum, the ACs conducted inspections at 115 places regarding price hikes. In these inspections, a fine of Rs. 13,300 was imposed on violators, one shop was sealed, three people were arrested, and an FIR was filed against them.

The ACs also conducted an anti-encroachment operation, in which six people were arrested and an FIR was registered against three people, meanwhile, more than 7kg of polythene bags were also seized.

In addition, action was taken against illegal petrol filling agencies and illegal LPG filling stations as two illegal petrol filling agencies were sealed, and two people were arrested in the limits of City Subdivision.

The operations are part of a wider crackdown on various societal issues in Islamabad. The Deputy Commissioner has directed the ACs to continue these operations on a daily basis to ensure that the city remains free of crime and disorder.

The DC has urged the citizens of Islamabad to cooperate with the authorities in the crackdown on lawlessness. He has also asked them to report any illegal activities to the police.