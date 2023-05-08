UrduPoint.com

ACS Takes Notice Of Delay In Eight Road Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 07:22 PM

ACS takes notice of delay in eight road project

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of south Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the delay in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of eight roads and sewerage projects in different locations of the city as these were creating trouble for the citizens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of south Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the delay in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of eight roads and sewerage projects in different locations of the city as these were creating trouble for the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday.

Saqib Zafar directed the relevant officers to submit a timeline for the completion of the roads. He said the departments should realize their responsibilities and come up with a proper plan to resolve issues faced by the citizens.

"Carpeting of the TB Hospital road will be completed within 15 days," he informed.

"Similarly, Surij Miani, Bawa Safra, Suraj Kund project will be restored within the stipulated time period otherwise, strict action will be initiated." He also instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to prepare a comprehensive plan to beautify the Multan city.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Qaisar Saleem briefed the ACS about multiple ongoing projects.

He said, "All 65 filtration plants are functional. Apart from this, PHA is recruiting 157 personnel in BS 1. About Metro Bus and Command Control Centre which would be completed by June 2024."

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Metro Road June All From Housing

Recent Stories

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

21 minutes ago
 CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to ..

CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to traffic officials

17 minutes ago
 Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese S ..

Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese Sister Cities - Reports

17 minutes ago
 Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Rus ..

Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Russia Sanctions Circumvention At ..

17 minutes ago
 Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washingto ..

Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington Desecrated - Priest

17 minutes ago
 NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.