ACS takes notice of delay in eight road project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of south Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the delay in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of eight roads and sewerage projects in different locations of the city as these were creating trouble for the citizens.

He was chairing a meeting here on Monday.

Saqib Zafar directed the relevant officers to submit a timeline for the completion of the roads. He said the departments should realize their responsibilities and come up with a proper plan to resolve issues faced by the citizens.

"Carpeting of the TB Hospital road will be completed within 15 days," he informed.

"Similarly, Surij Miani, Bawa Safra, Suraj Kund project will be restored within the stipulated time period otherwise, strict action will be initiated." He also instructed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to prepare a comprehensive plan to beautify the Multan city.

Secretary Housing and Urban Development Qaisar Saleem briefed the ACS about multiple ongoing projects.

He said, "All 65 filtration plants are functional. Apart from this, PHA is recruiting 157 personnel in BS 1. About Metro Bus and Command Control Centre which would be completed by June 2024."