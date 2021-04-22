ACs to enforce Covid-19 SOPs across city

Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman gave special tasks to AC's and Commissioner Special Squad regarding implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 SOP's in entire city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman gave special tasks to AC's and Commissioner Special Squad regarding implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 SOP's in entire city.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, he said that every sealed premises on violation of COVID SOPs would not be de-sealed till the end date of notification issued by Health Department Punjab for Covid instructions. He said that repeater violators must be given more strict punishments by sealing their premises by more than 15 days.

The Commissioner said there was zero tolerance regarding violation of timing, dining inside restaurants and opening business on Saturday and Sunday.

He termed the third wave of covid as lethal, adding that there would be no room for any negligence. He said that sealing should be done on the basis of solid and concrete evidence and evidence must be saved.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, all AC's and MCL officers participated in the meeting.