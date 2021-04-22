UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACs To Enforce Covid-19 SOPs Across City

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:54 PM

ACs to enforce Covid-19 SOPs across city

Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman gave special tasks to AC's and Commissioner Special Squad regarding implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 SOP's in entire city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman gave special tasks to AC's and Commissioner Special Squad regarding implementation and enforcement of COVID-19 SOP's in entire city.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday, he said that every sealed premises on violation of COVID SOPs would not be de-sealed till the end date of notification issued by Health Department Punjab for Covid instructions. He said that repeater violators must be given more strict punishments by sealing their premises by more than 15 days.

The Commissioner said there was zero tolerance regarding violation of timing, dining inside restaurants and opening business on Saturday and Sunday.

He termed the third wave of covid as lethal, adding that there would be no room for any negligence. He said that sealing should be done on the basis of solid and concrete evidence and evidence must be saved.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, all AC's and MCL officers participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab Malik Riaz Sunday All

Recent Stories

French lingerie shops send PM underwear in lockdow ..

4 minutes ago

Myanmar summit a test for ASEAN's credibility: Tha ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Protested to Czech Ambassador Against Pragu ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Not Confirming Rec ..

5 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Agrees With Putin's Conclusions on ..

9 minutes ago

Journalists' Protection Bill to be tabled in assem ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.