ACs to enforce system for swift patients' registration for health card facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy commissioner Omar Jahangir has directed assistant commissioners to hold meetings with administrations of government hospitals and devise and enforce a system for swift registration of patients at hospitals to enable them avail free treatment facility through health cards.

Presiding over a meeting with health department officials here Monday, DC said that Punjab government has extended facility of free treatment to patients under health cards and now it was the duty of the officials concerned to facilitate the patients.

Omar Jahangir said that district administration has decided to activate the health councils in the district.

He ordered that data of all patients visiting government hospitals should be compiled and made available online for convenience in processing the cases of patients for their treatment.

He also ordered to set up registration centres at all government hospitals and added that 100 per cent registration of patients should be ensured at all tahsil and district headquarters hospitals in Multan district.