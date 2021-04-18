ACs to manage queues in Ramazan Bazars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division, Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to get arranged chairs or comfortable seating arrangements on the rushy sales for Ramzan Bazar's visitors in the city.

Chairing a meeting at Camp Office on Sunday, he said that all AC's must share with him reports about seating and queue arrangements with pictorial evidence.

He also sought report regarding sugar availability and sale status of sugar in RB's.

The commissioner was briefed that 216 MT sugar was sold on Saturday and around 300 MT on Sunday.

He said that there must be no shortage of sugar in any part of the city and he himself would be monitoring the status.

He directed the concerned officers to remain present in field to properly monitor the markets.

During the meeting, he reviewed arrangements regarding RB's and sugar status in the city.

ADC(R), ADCG, ADC (F&P) and other officers participated in the meeting.