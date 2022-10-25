ACs to monitor anti-polio teams: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Tuesday directed the assistant commissioners and deputy DHOs to remain in the field and monitor teams to make an anti-polio drive successful.

He stated this while addressing the officials of the health department while reviewing the anti-polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rizwan Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Maham Mushtaq and others were also present.

During the five-day drive which will continue till October 26 while children, who would miss during the campaign for any reason, will be covered in the catch-up days on October 27 and 28.

Later, the deputy commissioner visited the High Performance Center under constructionat Jinnah cricket Stadium.