ACs visit different examination centers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioners of taluka Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited examination centers where exams of 11th class are being conducted under board of education SBA.

Assistant Commissioners inspected the process of preventing use of unfair means and implementation of SOPs.

All ACs directed the administrations concerned to end unfair means in examination, use of mobile phones and enforcing SOPs.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner warned that use of unfair means in examinations would not be tolerated at any cost and any staff found involved in it would face legal action.