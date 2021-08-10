UrduPoint.com

ACs Visit Different Examination Centers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:39 PM

ACs visit different examination centers

Assistant Commissioners of taluka Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited examination centers where exams of 11th class are being conducted under Board of Education SBA

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioners of taluka Nawabshah, Daur, Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited examination centers where exams of 11th class are being conducted under board of education SBA.

Assistant Commissioners inspected the process of preventing use of unfair means and implementation of SOPs.

All ACs directed the administrations concerned to end unfair means in examination, use of mobile phones and enforcing SOPs.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner warned that use of unfair means in examinations would not be tolerated at any cost and any staff found involved in it would face legal action.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education Mobile Nawabshah Sakrand (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Judging committee of Zayed Award for Human Fratern ..

Judging committee of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 holds first meeting

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements in Hyde ..

Commissioner reviews Muharram arrangements in Hyderabad

1 minute ago
 20 gamblers arrested; Rs 125,990 cash stake money ..

20 gamblers arrested; Rs 125,990 cash stake money recovered

1 minute ago
 Police launch search operation in Dhoke Syedan, Ab ..

Police launch search operation in Dhoke Syedan, Abid Majeed Road, adjoining area ..

1 minute ago
 Austria Condemns Detention of ORF Employees in Bel ..

Austria Condemns Detention of ORF Employees in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Mini ..

Public service is essence of democracy: Chief Minister

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.