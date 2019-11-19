ACs visit fruit, vegetable markets

All four assistant commissioners of the Sialkot district on Tuesday visited fruit and vegetable markets to ensure transparent bidding process and ensure the provision of commodities at fixed rates

They directed shopkeepers to sell fruit and vegetables on fixed rates and display rate lists at conspicuous places at their shops.

They said the government would take stern action against black-marketers and profiteers. They expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness at fruit and vegetable markets.