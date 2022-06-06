UrduPoint.com

ACs Visit Markets To Check Availability Of Subsidized Atta

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 08:54 PM

ACs visit markets to check availability of subsidized atta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Rawalpindi Cantonment and City areas on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Monday visited city markets to check availability of subsidized flour in the open market.

According to district administration spokesman, AC Cantt found discrepancies between supply report and stock received at retail points of Rawalpindi Flour Mill and Al-Khyzria Flour Mill and imposed fines amounting to Rs 200,000 on the violators.

AC Cantt also carried out price checking activity in Jhanda Chichee Bazaar, Tench Bhatta and Lal Kurti areas and checked rates of essential commodities, fruits and vegetables, display of rate lists and DC counters.

She lodged five FIRs against the violators and fines were also imposed on the shopkeepers for violating the rules.

AC City sealed two godowns for not maintaining stocks register and non-declaring stocks.

The spokesman informed that the DC had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said that Rawalpindi district administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government.

