ACs Visit Ramazan Bazaars To Review Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gujar Khan and AC Cantt on Wednesday visited Gujar Khan, Chungi No. 22 and Peshawar Road Ramazan Bazaars to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates

According to a district administration spokesman, the ACs also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

They directed the stallholders to prominently display rate lists at stalls.

The ACs also checked the availability of wheat flour, being supplied to the citizens on the directives of the Punjab government at Rs 450 per 10 kg bag.

The spokesman informed that all ACs of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were visiting Ramazan Bazaars to review all the arrangements and check rates of essential commodities.

