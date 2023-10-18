Open Menu

ACs Visit Vegetable,fruit Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The assistant commissioners (ACs) visited vegetable and fruit markets and

monitored the auction on Wednesday.

ACs Ghulam Sarwar, Faisal Ahmed, Qamar Manj and Ahsan Mumtaz visited

the vegetable and fruit market in their tehsils and monitored the auctions

of vegetables.

They fixed prices of vegetables under their supervision and compiled the rate list.

They also warned shopkeepers in the market to display lists of the market committee

at a prominent place and sell vegetables and fruits at the fixed rates, otherwise, action

would be taken against them under the price Act.

