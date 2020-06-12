UrduPoint.com
ACs Visits Bazaars, Hotels, Petrol Pumps, Vegetables Markets, Checked Price Lists, SOPs In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abid Khan Wazir, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Zain Ali Raza directed hotels, butcher shops, fruit and vegetable shops, barber shops and general public to control and enforce prices within the limits of Sheikh Maltoon Police Station and follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government from corona safety.

Out of which 6 persons were arrested while 4 units were sealed. The beds placed for the customer in front of the hotels were removed and heavy fines were imposed under the relevant laws. Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bai Qaiser Khan visited Shergarh and Lundkhor Bazaar. He inquired about the availability and price of petrol at petrol pumps and directed the manager not to sell petrol in bottles and canisters.

Furthermore Additional Assistant Commissioner checked the government precautionary measures against Corona virus in shops.

However, three shopkeepers were fined for violating the same. Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Suhrash Nagar inspected Hoti Police Station in different areas of Toro Chowk, Miyaar Bazaar and University Road with reference to price and COVID19 SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan checked selling of petrol at petrol pumps in Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapura and checked the rates while the Additional AC directed the managers that legal action would be taken against them if hoarding or profiteering was found. Additional AC has checked the increased of the prices of food items. He also checked the ongoing government precautionary measures in view of the virus. He also inquired about the fare from the passengers in flying coaches and rickshaws.

