ACS Visits Jail To Check Facilities For Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ACS visits jail to check facilities for prisoners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed on Sunday visited District Jail Abbottabad to assess the activities and facilities of the jail.

Flanked by Hamid ur Rehman, Additional IG Prisons, the ACS interacted with the inmates and the skill development programme. The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Superintendent Jail, Muhammad Hamid Azam, who provided detailed insights into the functioning of the jail and its various activities through a concise presentation.

The ACS and AIG prisons visited different sectors of the jail, including the factory, where they expressed appreciation for the non-woven bags facility. Noting the potential for improvement, the ACS ordered the provision of a logo-making machine to enhance the efficiency of the bag production system.

Personal interactions were conducted with inmates working in the factory, during which both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates' engagement and the quality of work being produced. The officials also visited the newly established video link facility, acknowledging its importance in enhancing communication and connectivity for inmates.

Special attention was given to the innovative approach of rehabilitation through art, expressing satisfaction with the initiatives undertaken in this regard. The august dignitaries especially lauded the novice idea of complaint redressal through an inter come system which directly connects the complainant to the superintendent.

The visit concluded with ACS, Abid Majeed leaving positive remarks in the visitor's book, commending the efforts and dedication of the team at District Jail Abbottabad.

