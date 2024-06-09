ACS Visits Jail To Check Facilities For Prisoners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Abid Majeed on Sunday visited District Jail Abbottabad to assess the activities and facilities of the jail.
Flanked by Hamid ur Rehman, Additional IG Prisons, the ACS interacted with the inmates and the skill development programme. The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing by Superintendent Jail, Muhammad Hamid Azam, who provided detailed insights into the functioning of the jail and its various activities through a concise presentation.
The ACS and AIG prisons visited different sectors of the jail, including the factory, where they expressed appreciation for the non-woven bags facility. Noting the potential for improvement, the ACS ordered the provision of a logo-making machine to enhance the efficiency of the bag production system.
Personal interactions were conducted with inmates working in the factory, during which both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction with the inmates' engagement and the quality of work being produced. The officials also visited the newly established video link facility, acknowledging its importance in enhancing communication and connectivity for inmates.
Special attention was given to the innovative approach of rehabilitation through art, expressing satisfaction with the initiatives undertaken in this regard. The august dignitaries especially lauded the novice idea of complaint redressal through an inter come system which directly connects the complainant to the superintendent.
The visit concluded with ACS, Abid Majeed leaving positive remarks in the visitor's book, commending the efforts and dedication of the team at District Jail Abbottabad.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education minister visits school for transgenders2 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore orders action against mobile snatchers, motorcycle thieves2 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1291 injured in 1219 road accidents in Punjab2 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara takes action on reports of tourists being fined22 minutes ago
-
Humid weather expected in Karachi during Eid days22 minutes ago
-
100 camels to be sacrificed on Eidul-Adha at Governor House22 minutes ago
-
Punjab education minister visits Juvenile Jail22 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of Education Department22 minutes ago
-
APHC pays tributes to martyrs of Chhota Bazaar massacre32 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 268,000 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
NHMP extend physical test dates for 2100 JPO positions32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris highlight Kashmir issue during EU Parliament election campaign32 minutes ago