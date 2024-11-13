ACS visits Nishtar hospital to check services delivery after complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani made an unannounced visit to Nishtar Hospital following complaints about malfunctioning dialysis machines.

During his visit, the ACS interacted with doctors and in-patients, inquiring about the availability and functionality of dialysis machines as well as the provision of medicines.

He also inspected the indoor ward pharmacy, ensuring the stock of essential medications was adequate. "The provision of free medicines in public hospitals is a priority under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision," remarked Rabbani, emphasizing the commitment to accessible healthcare.

Nishtar Hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Muhammad Kazim, briefed the ACS, assuring him that all dialysis machines, except one with a non-repairable certificate, were operational.

He also confirmed that the hospital’s medication inventory was fully stocked and that an online system was in place for patient care.

The hospital administration provided further insights, highlighting that Nishtar Hospital operates on a substantial budget of Rs 850 million. This funding covers expenses for laboratory services, machinery maintenance, and the provision of medical gases. The hospital currently has 1,813 beds available for patient care.

During the visit, ACS Rabbani appreciated the dedication of doctors and paramedical staff, acknowledging their essential role in patient treatment as a profound service to humanity. He was joined by Special Secretary of Specialized Healthcare Amanullah, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, and Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, who also reviewed the facility’s resources and services.