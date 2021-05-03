UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

#ACSialkot Trending Top Over Firdous Ashiq Awan’s Humiliating Words To Sonia Sadaf

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 12:52 PM

#ACSialkot trending top over Firdous Ashiq Awan’s humiliating words to Sonia Sadaf

Different reactions have come from political leaders to bureaucrats and social media activists on the act of Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan during her visit to Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot.

Sialkot: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) #ACSialkot (Assistant Commissioner) has become top trend after Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf during her visit of a crowded Ramadan Bazaar in the city.

Firdous Ashiq Awan inspected the food items and found food items substandard or “third-class quality” at one of the stalls and sought explanation from Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf.

A video clip went viral on social media in which the Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister could be seen using “harsh words” for Assistant Commissioner.

“Why didn’t you check? You are paid for this. Who b…..t…has appointed you?,” shouted Firdous Ashiq Awan at the Assistant Commissioner in the crowd who left from there.

It has been observed for the first time that a politician has used “such harsh words” against any officer openly in a market.

Political leaders and social media users are making different comments on the incident.

Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the incident, saying that civil servants and bureaucrats reach such position after getting proper education and passing competition exams.

She says they are not “selected”.

“Becoming a minister doesn’t give you license to humiliate any officer. This rudeness isn’t acceptable. Apologize from Assistant Commissioner Sonia Safdaf,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leader and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq also condemned the incident. She tweeted: “Humiliation of a public servant by provincial minister @Dr_FirdousPTI

is highly deplorable and condemnable! It certainly is not the best way to hold an officer accountable Women need to build each other up; not demean, ridicule & demoralize An apology is in order! #ACSIALKOT,”.

Another user said that Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik has come in the support of Assistant Commissioner and has taken up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan explained as to why she was rude with the Assistant Commissioner. She said that she personally witnessed the situation and she would inform Punjab Chief Minister about the failure of the government officials in the respective area of Sialkot.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Sialkot Women Market From Government Best Top Ramadan Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council adopts annual program for sno ..

13 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Loga ..

36 minutes ago

Visited by H.E. Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minist ..

38 minutes ago

India&#039;s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 300,000 f ..

38 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council launches initiative to reward ..

56 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.