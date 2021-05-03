ACSialkot trending top over Firdous Ashiq Awan’s humiliating words to Sonia Sadaf

(@fidahassanain)

Different reactions have come from political leaders to bureaucrats and social media activists on the act of Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan during her visit to Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot.

Sialkot: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) #ACSialkot (Assistant Commissioner) has become top trend after Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan lambasted Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf during her visit of a crowded Ramadan Bazaar in the city.

Firdous Ashiq Awan inspected the food items and found food items substandard or “third-class quality” at one of the stalls and sought explanation from Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf.

A video clip went viral on social media in which the Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister could be seen using “harsh words” for Assistant Commissioner.

“Why didn’t you check? You are paid for this. Who b…..t…has appointed you?,” shouted Firdous Ashiq Awan at the Assistant Commissioner in the crowd who left from there.

It has been observed for the first time that a politician has used “such harsh words” against any officer openly in a market.

Political leaders and social media users are making different comments on the incident.

Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the incident, saying that civil servants and bureaucrats reach such position after getting proper education and passing competition exams.

She says they are not “selected”.

“Becoming a minister doesn’t give you license to humiliate any officer. This rudeness isn’t acceptable. Apologize from Assistant Commissioner Sonia Safdaf,” tweeted Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N leader and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq also condemned the incident. She tweeted: “Humiliation of a public servant by provincial minister @Dr_FirdousPTI

is highly deplorable and condemnable! It certainly is not the best way to hold an officer accountable Women need to build each other up; not demean, ridicule & demoralize An apology is in order! #ACSIALKOT,”.

Another user said that Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik has come in the support of Assistant Commissioner and has taken up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Firdous Ashiq Awan explained as to why she was rude with the Assistant Commissioner. She said that she personally witnessed the situation and she would inform Punjab Chief Minister about the failure of the government officials in the respective area of Sialkot.