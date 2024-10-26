Open Menu

ACT Alliance Lauds FBR For Highlighting Ongoing Battle With Tax Evasion

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ACT Alliance lauds FBR for highlighting ongoing battle with tax evasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Action to Counter Illicit Trade (ACT) Alliance on Saturday appreciated the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for highlighting Pakistan's ongoing battle with tax evasion, particularly in the tobacco sector.

During a recent Senate Standing Committee on Finance meeting, FBR reported that an alarming 70 per cent of cigarettes sold in the country evade taxation, amounting to a massive revenue shortfall for the national exchequer, said a press release.

With only 30 per cent of cigarettes on the market being tax-paid, Chairman of the FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, announced a significant crackdown on smuggling and illegal cigarette sales to begin in January, with the recruitment of additional enforcement personnel.

According to FBR's projections, tackling these illicit sales could generate Rs 200-250 billion in additional revenue annually, from Rs 300 billion to over Rs 500 billion, or nearly $2 billion.

In a discussion with civil society and media representatives, the ACT Alliance lauded Chairman Langrial's dedication in addressing this pervasive issue, recognizing that his leadership was critical in securing Pakistan's economic future. This projected increase in revenue is crucial for funding essential public services and driving economic growth.

ACT Alliance said collaboration across government agencies, provincial authorities, and law enforcement was essential in achieving Pakistan's economic goals.

The annual loss of revenue from the illegal cigarette trade alone was a burden Pakistan could no longer afford.

"We call on all stakeholders to support FBR's efforts, reinforcing measures that strengthen tax compliance and encourage economic integrity," ACT Alliance National Convenor Mubahsir Akram said. He added these critical steps will position Pakistan for a more prosperous future, ensuring fair contributions to the national economy from all sectors.

ACT Alliance reiterated its support for FBR's efforts. It encouraged all relevant authorities to take a unified approach against illicit trade, contributing to Pakistan's healthier and more resilient economic landscape.

The ACT Alliance was dedicated to combating the extensive economic and social damages caused by illicit trade and tax evasion in Pakistan. This civil society alliance supports fair and lawful business practices by advocating for more vigorous regulatory enforcement and comprehensive policy reforms.

ACT Alliance engaged with civil society and media organizations, government entities, industry stakeholders, and the public to create a more transparent and accountable economic landscape.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business Civil Society Rashid Alliance January FBR Market Media All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

4 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

7 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

16 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

16 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

16 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

16 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

16 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

16 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan