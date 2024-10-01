ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The ACT Alliance Pakistan on Tuesday praised the government's efforts to boost tax revenue but urged immediate action to fix problems with the country's Track and Trace System (TTS).

The alliance welcomed the government's Rs34 billion upgrade of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) including new technology and checkposts to combat smuggling.

However, it highlighted significant implementation challenges with the TTS, particularly in the sugar, cement and tobacco industries.

The ACT Alliance noted that the TTS designed to monitor production and curb tax evasion is crucial for expanding the tax base.

It expressed particular concern about the local tobacco industry which holds a 60% market share and is reportedly evading taxes by bypassing the TTS.

The alliance called on the government to ensure the TTS is fully implemented across all manufacturing sectors, enforcing compliance without exception.

It offered support to the government in achieving its economic reform goals.