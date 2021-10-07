UrduPoint.com

Act Being Introduce To Redress Medical Problems: Dr Faisal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

Act being introduce to redress medical problems: Dr Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to introduce an act that would redress the problems of medical field

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working to introduce an act that would redress the problems of medical field.

Talking to ptv news he said under the act, a governing board would overview the problem of far flung areas of the country and would recruit the medical staff and doctors according to the situation.

He said, the board would have complete right to ensure the safety and necessary arrangements for different areas of country.

Dr Faisal said the board would also ensure basic health facilities at people doorsteps in far flung areas which also help to reduce burden of urban hospitals.

